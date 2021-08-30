Pride Winnipeg announces new ‘Queer Beer’ brewer for 2022/23 festivals

Send this page to someone via email

Pride Winnipeg has announced a new “Queer Beer” producer for the 2022 and 2023 festival years.

In a news release, Pride Winnipeg announced a new two-year agreement with Little Brown Jug after completing a competitive proposal and evaluation process with several local breweries earlier this year. The Pride Winnipeg selection committee recommended Little Brown Jug as the successful candidate.

“Pride Winnipeg is very excited for this new partnership with Little Brown Jug. LBJ has been a huge supporter of various GSRD (Gender, Sexual, and Relationship Diverse) events in Winnipeg and we look forward to trying out their new Queer Beer recipe and release in 2022,” said Barry Karlenzig, President of Pride Winnipeg.

Each festival season is made complete by the addition of Queer Beer, a limited-edition beer produced by a local brewery reflecting the distinct flavour of Pride Winnipeg and the city’s GSRD community.

“Little Brown Jug is absolutely thrilled to be working with Pride Winnipeg on the 2022 and 2023 production of Queer Beer. Supporting GSRD initiatives in this way is a huge honour, and we’re so grateful for this partnership,” said Kristen Sheffield, head of corporate operations with Little Brown Jug.

Winnipeggers can look forward to tasting Little Brown Jug’s special-edition Queer Beer in April 2022, just in time to celebrate Fierte Canada Pride.

