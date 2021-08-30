‘We’re good human beings’: Drug addiction recovery centre opens in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

On what would have been Bruce Oake‘s 36th birthday, the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre in his name celebrated its official opening in Winnipeg.

Executive director Greg Kyllo said since welcoming its first residents on May 26, they can already see the difference the centre is making.

“Recovery is happening here in this building, for men, their families and Manitobans,” Kyllo said at the opening on Sunday. “Together, we are building a foundation for life.”

Read more: First clients move in to Bruce Oake Recovery Centre

The facility is currently full, with a waitlist of 200 men, according to Kyllo.

Resident Marcel R. shared his story of recovery from drug addiction during Sunday’s event, saying the recovery community at the centre is planting the seeds for a movement Winnipeg “desperately needs.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We are not what people imagine an addict to be. We’re sons, fathers, brothers, we’re smart, talented, funny,” Marcel said. “We’re good human beings with an illness working towards getting well.”

The facility has 25 resident rooms and capacity for 50 people.

It currently only offers services to men, but Kyllo said they have their sights set on opening a Bruce Oake Recovery Centre for women in the future.