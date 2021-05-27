First clients move in to Bruce Oake Recovery Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Bruce Oake Recovery Centre is welcoming its first residents, after a long-anticipated opening.

About a dozen clients will be moving in this week to the 43,000-square-foot facility.

The centre is a long-term, residential treatment facility for men suffering from drug and alcohol addiction. Construction began in January 2020.

It was created in honour of sportscaster Scott Oake’s son Bruce, who died in 2011 from an overdose. He was 25.

Executive director Greg Kyllo told 680 CJOB the space will bring hope to a lot of people

“Creating a space of healing where people can come, and not just come and receive services, but actually move in to, to begin to change their lives is a really empowering space that we’ve built,” Kyllo said.

Kyllo said it’s been overwhelming to see the reactions of people visiting the centre for the first time.

Built in the west end at the old Vimy Ridge site, the centre has 25 resident rooms. It also has a communal kitchen and dining area, family lounge and a public gymnasium which neighbouring community members can access through a separate entrance.

The facility has capacity for 50 people is expected to be full by the fall.

