Health

Ontario government removes runny nose from symptom list on daily school COVID-19 screener

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2021 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario expected to implement vaccine certificate' Ontario expected to implement vaccine certificate
WATCH ABOVE: After months of saying it wouldn’t, Global News has learned the Ontario government is poised to announce vaccine passports are coming to the province. A government source says they could be coming early this week. Matt Bingley reports.

Ontario has removed a runny nose from its list of COVID-19 symptoms requiring a child to stay home from school or daycare.

The updated online COVID-19 screening tool lists five categories of symptoms “most commonly associated with COVID-19.”

Those are fever and chills, cough or barking cough, shortness of breath, losing taste or smell and nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Children reporting any of those symptoms are to stay home, isolate and seek COVID-19 testing.

A spokeswoman for the health minister confirmed a runny nose was removed from the daily screening but said anyone with symptoms of illness should stay home.

Story continues below advertisement

Alexandra Hilkene says health units can give further advice on isolation requirements based things like the local COVID-19 situation and whether an individual was in contact with a

© 2021 The Canadian Press
