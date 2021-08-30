Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
August 30 2021 9:35am
04:07

What will Ontario’s COVID-19 passport look like?

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch answers the latest coronavirus questions including the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine passport in Ontario.

