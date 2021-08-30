Another 16 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 16 more positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 18,936.

This lifts the rolling seven-day average number of new cases back up to 20, whereas a week ago that number was 17.1.

In addition, another 24 people have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 18,490.

No new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Waterloo Public Health since Saturday, leaving the death toll in the region at 289, including seven victims this month.

5:40 Elections in fourth wave to booster shots: Dr. Bogoch answers COVID-19 questions Elections in fourth wave to booster shots: Dr. Bogoch answers COVID-19 questions

The area is back down to 140 COVID-19 cases, although this is still 20 more than where things stood last Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Among those are seven people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, with six of those patients needing intensive care.

There was one new COVID-19 outbreak announced in a congregate setting, lifting the total number in the area to six.

On the far end of the spectrum, the number of new vaccinations continues to fall as the total was announced as 820,948, just 3,698 more than Friday. Two weeks ago, the number was up by 5,409, while after last weekend, the increase was 4,320.

The number of people vaccinated in the region has grown similarly slowly as 398,911 Waterloo Region residents are now fully vaccinated, which is 2,503 more than reported on Friday. Two weeks ago that number was 4,233, while last Monday it was 2,989.

This means that 67.74 per cent of Waterloo Region residents are now fully vaccinated, a number that climbs to 78.67 if you discount those who are not eligible to be vaccinated.

Ontario reported 694 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 565,025.

Of the new cases, 454 are in those who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 73 are partially vaccinated, while 167 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Monday’s report, 121 cases were recorded in Toronto, 104 in Peel Region, 98 in York Region, 74 in Windsor-Essex, 74 in Hamilton and 44 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The provincial virus-related death toll now stands at 9,498 as no deaths were reported.

—With files from Global News’ Jessica Patton