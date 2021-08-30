Ontario reports 694 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 694 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 565,025.

Of the 694 news cases, 454 are in those who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 73 are partially vaccinated, while 167 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

According to Monday’s report, 121 cases were recorded in Toronto, 104 in Peel Region, 98 in York Region, 74 in Windsor-Essex, 74 in Hamilton and 44 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The provincial virus-related death toll now stands at 9,498 as no deaths were reported.

A total of 549,499 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 540. Active cases now stand at 6,028.

Just over 18,500 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 17,208,945 tests and 6,973 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.6 per cent, which is up from Sunday’s report of 3.3 per cent and Saturday’s report, when it was 2.6 per cent.

Ontario reported 226 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 with 160 patients in intensive care units (up by two from the previous day) and 93 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by five).

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, 17,767 vaccines (6,075 for a first shot and 11,692 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 9.9 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 76.1 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 82.8 per cent.