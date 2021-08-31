Hours being reduced at Waterloo Region’s largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Waterloo Region says that the area’s biggest vaccination clinic will soon be operating under reduced hours.

Beginning this weekend, the Pinebush clinic in Cambridge will only be open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The clinic, which can vaccinate as many as 3,000 people per day, will close for the next three days.

The region says when it reopens, it will continue to offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for first and second doses.

The clinic will accept appointments up until Sept. 7, but from that point on, it will be only accepting walk-ins.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s helped make the Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic an enormous success,” said Vickie Murray, who is the task force’s operations lead.

“From the beginning of the vaccine rollout when we began immunizing health care professionals and our most vulnerable residents at the hospital, until more recently when we’ve been vaccinating thousands of residents every week at the Cambridge Pinebush site, hundreds of clinic staff and volunteers have made an important life-saving impact on the residents of our community.

While the clinic will remain open two days for the foreseeable future, the region says it will be able to return to full capacity should the need arise.