50 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka over weekend

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 50 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the local total up to 12,809, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 105 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Monday, bringing that total to 5,396, including 142 cases that are active.

Of the new cases, eight are fully vaccinated, five are partially vaccinated and 37 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 71.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 65.2 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,809 COVID-19 cases, 96 per cent — or 12,355 — have recovered, while eight people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 694 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 565,025, including 9,498 deaths.