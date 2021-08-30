Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
August 30 2021 12:05pm
02:38

Ontario expected to implement vaccine certificate

After months of saying it wouldn’t, Global News has learned the Ontario government is poised to announce vaccine passports are coming to the province. A government source says they could be coming early this week. We have more from Matt Bingley.

