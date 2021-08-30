Simcoe Muskoka COVID pop-up vaccine clinics for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is hosting a number of one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the region during the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.

People who are looking to receive their first or second dose of a vaccine can come to any one of the clinics on a walk-in basis.

Individuals who need a vaccine can also go to the COVID immunization centre at 29 Sperling Drive in Barrie.

This week’s pop-up vaccine clinics:

Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

Clinic location: Shopper’s Drug Mart – Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St., Barrie

Story continues below advertisement

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Clinic location: Moose Lodge 1217, 6 Kitchener St., Unit 2, Orillia

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

4:07 What will Ontario’s COVID-19 passport look like? What will Ontario’s COVID-19 passport look like?

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

Clinic location: Wasaga Beach Rec Plex, 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

Time: 3 – 9 p.m.

Clinic location: Centre Ice Sportsplex, 6015 ON-89, Alliston

Time: 4 – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library, 425 Holland St. W., Bradford

Story continues below advertisement

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Bradford and District Community Centre, 125 Simcoe Road, Bradford

Time: 2 – 6 p.m.

Clinic location: Barrie Native Friendship Center, 175 Bayfield St., Barrie

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Clinic location: Orillia Youth Center (1st or 2nd dose available for youth turning 12 in 2021 and their family members), 9 Front St. South, Orillia

Time: 2 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021

Clinic location: Barrie Housing – Common Room, 49 Coulter St., Barrie

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Clinic location: Kinsmen Park, 1300 Muskoka Rd S, Gravenhurst

Time: 2 – 7 p.m.

Clinic location: Gull Lake Rotary Park, 405 Brock St., Gravenhurst

Time: 2 – 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Clinic location: Muskoka Wharf, Muskoka Rd. 169, Gravenhurst

Time: 2 – 7 p.m.

Clinic location: Bradford Leisure Centre, 471 West Park Ave., Bradford

Time: 6 – 10 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021

Clinic location: CN Park – Main Street (next to the boat launch parking), Penetanguishene

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clinic location: Lakehead University – Orillia Campus, 500 University Road, Orillia

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021

Clinic location: Bracebridge Farmer’s Market – Memorial Park, Manitoba St., Bracebridge (next to Norwood Theater)

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Clinic location: Rivermill Park, Dara Howell Way, Huntsville

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 5, 2021

Clinic location: The 400 Market, 2207 Industrial Park Rd., Innisfil

Story continues below advertisement

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clinic location: Main Beach – Playland Park Square (parking lot), 40 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

Time: 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

4:51 A look at privacy and security when it comes to vaccine passports A look at privacy and security when it comes to vaccine passports