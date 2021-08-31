SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

27 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 5:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario expected to implement vaccine certificate' Ontario expected to implement vaccine certificate
WATCH: After months of saying it wouldn’t, Global News has learned the Ontario government is poised to announce vaccine passports are coming to the province. A government source says they could be coming early this week. We have more from Matt Bingley.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 27 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total case count up to 12,834, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 10 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 5,403, including 118 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario’s top doctor cancels weekly COVID-19 briefing amid vaccine passport deliberations

Fourteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while four are in Innisfil, two are in Collingwood and two are in Huntsville.

The rest are in Bracebridge, Essa, Severn, Springwater and Tiny Township.

Six of the cases are community-acquired, while one is a result of close contact with another positive case and the rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, four are fully vaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 21 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 71.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 65.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 525 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths with 3 more following data cleanup

Of the region’s total 12,834 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,397 — have recovered, while 11 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 525 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 565,550, including 9,503 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Province updates COVID-19 screening tool for students, children in daycare' Province updates COVID-19 screening tool for students, children in daycare
