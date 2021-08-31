27 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 27 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total case count up to 12,834, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 10 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 5,403, including 118 cases that are active.

Fourteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while four are in Innisfil, two are in Collingwood and two are in Huntsville.

The rest are in Bracebridge, Essa, Severn, Springwater and Tiny Township.

Six of the cases are community-acquired, while one is a result of close contact with another positive case and the rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, four are fully vaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 21 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 71.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 65.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,834 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,397 — have recovered, while 11 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 525 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 565,550, including 9,503 deaths.