Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 30 2021 6:11pm
02:35

Ontario removes runny nose, headache from symptom list on daily school COVID-19 screener

The Ontario government has updated the COVID screening tool with one week left before students head back to class. Erica Vella reports.

Advertisement

Video Home