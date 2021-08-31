Canada August 31 2021 7:59am 02:33 Province updates COVID-19 screening tool for students, children in daycare The Ontario government has updated the COVID screen tool with one week left before the start of school. Erica Vella reports. Ontario government removes runny nose, headache from symptom list on daily school COVID-19 screener REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8154686/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8154686/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?