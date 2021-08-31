COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at high schools across Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at some high schools for all students born in 2009 or earlier between Sept. 9 and 17.

COVID-19 immunizations are only given to youth who provide informed consent. In Ontario, there’s no minimum age limit for when people can provide informed consent and make medical decisions on their own.

“It is important that youth 12 years and older get vaccinated because if they have COVID-19, even if they don’t have symptoms, they can spread it to others who may be at higher risk of illness,” Dr. Charles Gardner, the local health unit’s medical officer of health, said in a statement Tuesday.

“While children and youth have typically experienced milder symptoms, others can get very sick, requiring hospitalization and experiencing more serious and longer-lasting symptoms. When youth get vaccinated, they contribute to the ‘herd’ immunity of the wider population.”

The health unit will use space from the local school boards and schools for the immunization clinics. Public health said the vaccine clinics won’t interfere with students’ academic studies.

During school hours, the clinics will only be open to students and staff who study or work at the school clinic location. Members of the school community and the public will be able to access the clinics after school hours on a walk-in basis.

To be eligible for the vaccine, people must turn 12 or older in 2021.

Before a student receives a shot, the health-care provider will check that the individual understands the immunization, why it’s recommended, its risks and benefits.

The schedule for school vaccine clinics can be viewed on the health unit’s website.

