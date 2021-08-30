Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 30 2021 6:07pm
02:25

Ontario vaccine passport announcement could come as soon as Tuesday: sources

Political sources tell Global News an announcement on vaccine passports in Ontario could come as soon as Tuesday. Sean O’Shea reports.

