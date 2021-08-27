Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 27 2021 6:14pm 02:27 Ontario cabinet debating implementation of provincial COVID-19 vaccine ‘passport’ Sources Global News spoke with say Premier Doug Ford and members of his cabinet are debating the possibility of instituting a provincial COVID-19 vaccine “passport.” Erica Vella reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8147908/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8147908/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?