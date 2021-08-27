Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 27 2021 6:14pm
02:27

Ontario cabinet debating implementation of provincial COVID-19 vaccine ‘passport’

Sources Global News spoke with say Premier Doug Ford and members of his cabinet are debating the possibility of instituting a provincial COVID-19 vaccine “passport.” Erica Vella reports.

Advertisement

Video Home