Ontario reports more than 800 COVID-19 cases for 1st time since early June

Ontario reported 835 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 563,591.

It marks the largest jump in COVID-19 cases for Ontario since June 4, when 914 were reported.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 675 are in those who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 160 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

For comparison, last Saturday 689 cases were reported.

Seven additional deaths were also announced on Aug. 28, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,496. However, the province noted that six of the seven deaths occurred more than two months ago and were included due to a data cleanup.

A total of 548,398 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 575.

More than 28,500 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 17,167,494 tests and 11,509 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.6 per cent, which is down from Friday’s report when it was three per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 2.7 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 162 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (up by four), 87 of whom are on a ventilator (no change).

Elliott said of those in intensive care, 154 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status while eight are fully vaccinated.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 20,679,316 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 37,716. Of those, 24,545 were second doses.

In Ontario, 82.7 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 75.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

