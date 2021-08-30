Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario court certifies class action against insurers related to COVID-19 losses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2021 2:27 pm
An exterior Ontario courthouse entrance sign. View image in full screen
An exterior Ontario courthouse entrance sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice has certified a class-action lawsuit against fourteen insurance companies that denied business interruption claims related to COVID-19.

The class action, launched by several small businesses including a suit store, a smoothie shop and a dance studio, claims businesses across Canada suffered billions of dollars in losses after they were forced to close because of the pandemic.

According to court filings, the insurance companies have denied business interruption claims in part because the coverage requires physical loss or damage to the property, which they argue the presence of a virus on the property and government orders restricting operations don’t count towards.

Read more: Why COVID-19 vaccination matters when it comes to travel medical insurance

The class action certified on Aug. 20 by Justice Edward Belobaba against the group of insurers that include the Co-operators General Insurance Company and Intact Insurance is separate from other class action lawsuits certified last month against the Canadian subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Aviva, which faces class action lawsuits brought by a windows company, a branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and a denturist, has been singled out because it offers more coverage related to situations like the pandemic than the other 14 insurers being sued.

According to court filings, unlike the others it specifically offers coverage for business income loss caused by restricted access to the property because of government orders related to an outbreak of a contagious or infectious disease. The company says the policy doesn’t cover provincewide shutdown orders.

Click to play video: 'Toronto’s historic Chinatown struggling to recover from COVID-19' Toronto’s historic Chinatown struggling to recover from COVID-19
Toronto’s historic Chinatown struggling to recover from COVID-19 – Aug 20, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagLawsuit tagInsurance tagSmall Businesses tagclass-action lawsuit tagOntario Superior Court tagCOVID-19 and insurance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers