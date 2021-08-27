Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education
August 27 2021 12:43pm
01:30

Some Toronto schools to give take-home COVID-19 testing kits for students this fall

The 2021-22 school year, set to start during the pandemic’s fourth wave, will see some Toronto students given take-home testing kits for COVID-19. Kayla Maclean has more.

Advertisement

Video Home