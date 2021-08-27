COVID-19 trends ‘relatively stable’ in Waterloo Region, top doc says

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, Waterloo Public Health is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the area to 18,874.

This lifts the rolling seven day average number of new cases in the area back up to 19.4.

“Our local trends have remained relatively stable to date, although we can expect our case rates may rise, so we will need to remain vigilant,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu Li Wang told reporters on Friday morning.

She says residents are becoming more social which will cause rates to rise.

“We are seeing in our case and contact investigations, greater social interactions among residents so this would not be unexpected,” Wang said.

Waterloo Public Health said that another 15 people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the area to 18,422.

It has been over a week since there have been any new COVID-19-related deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 288 including six people this month.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is on the rise again as that number is back up to 160 with six of those people being in area hospitals with four of those patients requiring intensive care.

We are back up to four active COVID-19 outbreaks after one was declared at Mooregate Crescent Apartments, an independent living facility in Kitchener where a staff member has tested positive.

On the flip side of things, the region’s vaccine task force reports there have now been 817,250 vaccinations in the area, which is an increase of 1,434 over Thursday’s numbers.

In addition, 396,408 residents are now fully vaccinated which is an increase of 947 from 24 hours earlier.

A total of 67.32 per cent of area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number which climbs to 78.17 when you discount people who are not eligible to be vaccinated.

We have now seen 73.48 per cent of the population receive at least one dose of a vaccine, a number which moves to 85.33 per cent when only including those over the age of 11.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues