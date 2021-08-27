Another 41 people in Waterloo Region, Guelph hospitals recovering from COVID-19: SMGH

St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener says there are a lot more people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 than are being reported.
The hospital says there are currently 52 patients in hospitals in Guelph and Waterloo Region as a result of COVID-19, with only 11 patients who are currently infectious.
“Across the region, there were 41 patients who were COVID-19 resolved,” SMGH president Lee Fairclough stated.
“Many of these patients were admitted with COVID-19 and need ongoing care beyond their infectious window.”
Waterloo Public Health provides a daily update with numbers provided by the province, but that only includes patients who are still considered infectious.
“We share this number to illustrate the toll that COVID-19 is still having on our hospitals no matter how many infectious COVID-19 patients are in our care,” the hospital said in a statement.
The 11 patients who are currently infectious is the lowest the area has experienced in a while.
"At St. Mary's General Hospital, the number is as low as it has been in recent memory; however our regional partners are still experiencing fluctuations in patients with COVID-19 who are infectious," Fairclough said.
