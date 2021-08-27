SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Another 41 people in Waterloo Region, Guelph hospitals recovering from COVID-19: SMGH

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 10:07 am
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener. View image in full screen
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener says there are a lot more people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 than are being reported.

The hospital says there are currently 52 patients in hospitals in Guelph and Waterloo Region as a result of COVID-19, with only 11 patients who are currently infectious.

Read more: Another 25 COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region Thursday as 4 outbreaks end

“Across the region, there were 41 patients who were COVID-19 resolved,” SMGH president Lee Fairclough stated.

“Many of these patients were admitted with COVID-19 and need ongoing care beyond their infectious window.”

Waterloo Public Health provides a daily update with numbers provided by the province, but that only includes patients who are still considered infectious.

“We share this number to illustrate the toll that COVID-19 is still having on our hospitals no matter how many infectious COVID-19 patients are in our care,” the hospital said in a statement.

Read more: No plans yet for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for Waterloo Regional Police

The 11 patients who are currently infectious is the lowest the area has experienced in a while.

“At St. Mary’s General Hospital, the number is as low as it has been in recent memory; however our regional partners are still experiencing fluctuations in patients with COVID-19 who are infectious,” Fairclough said.

