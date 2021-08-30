2 men charged, warrant issued for woman in connection with murder of 41-year-old Caledon woman

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two men have been charged and a warrant has been issued for a woman wanted in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old Caledon woman.

Emergency services were called to the area of Keele Street and Hilary Avenue for a suspicious incident just before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

After arriving on the scene officers located Varsha Gajula’s body and the investigation was handed over to homicide detectives.

Police said a warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Toronto resident Carita Jackson, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Investigators executed numerous search warrants on Sunday and two men were subsequently arrested — 35-year-old Toronto resident Andre Bartley and 57-year-old Toronto resident Christopher Daley.

Police said they were charged with accessory after the fact — homicide and indignity to human remains.

Both appeared in a Toronto court Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

—With files from The Canada Press

