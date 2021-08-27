Toronto police ask for public’s help in investigation of 41-year-old woman’s murder

Toronto police are asking for help in their investigation of a murder.
The body of 41-year-old Varsha Gajula of Caledon, Ont., was found Wednesday morning.
Police were called to a suspicious incident near Keele Street and Hillary Avenue.
After arriving on the scene officers located Gajula’s body and the investigation was handed over to homicide detectives.
Police say this is an active investigation and officers remain in the area carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the murder.
Investigators ask that anyone who may have seen Gajula or anything suspicious contact them.
