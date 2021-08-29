More than 100 residents evacuated after Mississauga apartment building floods during storm

Send this page to someone via email

Mississauga fire officials say more than 100 residents evacuated an apartment building in the city after it experienced flooding during Saturday’s thunderstorm.

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services tweeted late Saturday that they were responding to flooding on the seventh floor of 2111 Roche Court, located in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and the Queen Elizabeth Way.

The tweet said crews were working to evacuate 100 to 200 people onto buses and bring them to the Clarkson Community Centre.

In a subsequent news release, City officials said residents in approximately 39 units were affected.

“Mississauga fire responded to several reports of flooding at this apartment building on Roche Court this evening and isolated the power in every unit that was affected,” Deryn Rizzi, Mississauga fire chief and director of emergency management said in the statement.

“At this point there are no reported injuries. Many residents self-evacuated and relocated to be with family and friends.”

Officials said temporary shelter was provided to residents and pets at Clarkson Community Centre. Social services were also provided there.

Fire officials said on Twitter that around 100 people attended the community centre.

We are currently evacuating 100 – 200 people due to flooding from the 7th floor of 2111 Roche Court on buses. They have started arriving at Clarkson Community Centre via bus. Media release will be issued shortly. Region of Peel Human Services will be attending Reception Centre. pic.twitter.com/5M5VUyh8qp — Mississauga Fire (@MississaugaFES) August 29, 2021

~100 people attended Clarkson Community Centre for temporary shelter after the flood on the 7th floor of 2111 Roche Crt. Red Cross, Region of Peel's Social Services and our Office of Emergency Management were onsite to address shelter, food, medication, clothing & hygiene items. — Mississauga Fire (@MississaugaFES) August 29, 2021

Thank you to all our frontline workers at @MississaugaFES, @regionofpeel @citymississauga and @redcrosscanada for responding so quickly and ensuring the safety of our residents. Very thankful to hear there were no reported injuries. https://t.co/FqSZSlPcb6 — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) August 29, 2021

Multiple @MississaugaFES crews on scene of extensive flooding on the upper floors of an apartment building in the area of Erin Mills/ QEW. Earlier heavy downpours broke through ongoing roof repairs. Multiple units evacuated. @BonnieCrombie @derynrizzi @IAFF1212 pic.twitter.com/li6MFclwSm — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) August 29, 2021

