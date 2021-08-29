More than 100 residents evacuated after Mississauga apartment building floods during storm

Mississauga fire officials say more than 100 residents evacuated an apartment building in the city after it experienced flooding during Saturday’s thunderstorm.
Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services tweeted late Saturday that they were responding to flooding on the seventh floor of 2111 Roche Court, located in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and the Queen Elizabeth Way.
The tweet said crews were working to evacuate 100 to 200 people onto buses and bring them to the Clarkson Community Centre.
In a subsequent news release, City officials said residents in approximately 39 units were affected.
“Mississauga fire responded to several reports of flooding at this apartment building on Roche Court this evening and isolated the power in every unit that was affected,” Deryn Rizzi, Mississauga fire chief and director of emergency management said in the statement.
“At this point there are no reported injuries. Many residents self-evacuated and relocated to be with family and friends.”
Officials said temporary shelter was provided to residents and pets at Clarkson Community Centre. Social services were also provided there.
Fire officials said on Twitter that around 100 people attended the community centre.
