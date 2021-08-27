SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

At least 7 COVID-19 cases linked to Markham basketball tournament: York Region Public health

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 9:40 pm
York Region Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Markham basketball tournament and health officials are unable to contact trace all attendees.

In a statement issued Friday evening, officials said at least seven cases have been linked to the Phoenix Classic – Back to the Trenches basketball tournament at Battle Arena on Victoria Park Avenue, north of Steeles Avenue East, between Aug. 13 to 15.

Health department staff said a public notice was issued in an effort to inform people who attended the tournament, citing a delay in retrieving contact tracing lists from the tournament’s organizer. As a result of the delay, the statement said a fine was issued on Thursday to the Battle Arena.

Trending Stories

Read more: 20 COVID-19 cases linked to Oshawa basketball tournament where up to 7,000 people attended

Story continues below advertisement

News of the outbreak came days after a separate outbreak at another sports tournament in the Greater Toronto Area was declared.

Earlier in August, at least 25 cases were linked by Region of Durham Public Health staff to a basketball tournament in Oshawa where up to 7,000 people attended during a three-day period. Authorities in that region also reported having difficulties contact all attendees.

It was unclear how many people were at Battle Arena over the course of the tournament, but the health unit described the attendance figures as “a large number.”

Meanwhile, everyone at the event was asked to get tested for COVID-19.

