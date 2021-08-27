City of Toronto crews prepare to remove Logan Avenue ramp off Gardiner Expressway

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto is warning drivers of upcoming road work ahead that will include road closures and the removal of the Logan Avenue ramps off the Gardiner Expressway.

According to a statement released by the City, by 9 p.m. on Tuesday drivers will no longer be able to use the ramp and will be forced to find alternative routes.

The statement added that Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed between Cherry Street and Carlaw Avenue on weekends only starting Sept. 4. The Don Roadway will also be closed between the Don Valley Parkway and Commissioners Street. The closures were scheduled to last until November.

Drivers looking to access the westbound Gardiner Expressway will need to take Jarvis Street. The DVP can be accessed through the Eastern Avenue or Queen Street ramps during the closure.

The decision to remove the Logan Avenue ramp is all part of a joint project with Waterfront Toronto to redesign and widen the Lake Shore bridge as part of a broader realignment of the Gardiner Expressway.

Crews will also be reconstructing the area between Don Roadway and Carlaw Avenue and walkways, bike lanes and a new park will be added.

Residents in the area were warned to prepare for noise and dust as crews work to reconstruct the bridge.

The construction project, which is expected to last until 2024, was approved by Toronto city council in 2016.

During the Port Lands flood mitigation protection project, which is also ongoing, there will be a redesign of the base of the Don River.

In an effort to mitigate potential transportation-related delays, officials said traffic signal timing will be adjusted.