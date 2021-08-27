Menu

Entertainment

COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required at City and Colour show in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 3:14 pm
City and Colour's Regina show on Nov. 28 will require concert-goers and venue staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative test. View image in full screen
City and Colour's Regina show on Nov. 28 will require concert-goers and venue staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative test. David A. Smith / Getty Images

For those planning on attending the City and Colour concert in Regina on Nov. 28, proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test will be required.

The band is scheduled to play at the Conexus Arts Centre as part of their 2021 Canada and United States tour.

Read more: 5 songs you must hear this week: 09 August 2021

On Thursday, City and Colour frontman Dallas Green posted the announcement in a letter on the band’s Twitter page.

“As I write this, it has been 545 days since I last stood on stage and sang for a crowd,” the letter read. “545 days since my touring family has had work. 545 days since our livelihood disappeared.”

Green expressed the band’s excitement about getting back out on the road, a place they’ve spent the majority of their adult lives and a place that has been missed “dearly.”

“Everyone is working incredibly hard to bring live music back. That being said, the world we are returning to isn’t exactly what it used to be, at least for now,” Green said.

Read more: Musicians gather to play in Saskatchewan parks

“Therefore; to ensure the safety of everyone involved, our shows will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to gain entry to all 2021 City and Colour concerts.

“This requirement applies to all venue staff, tour personnel and ticket holders.”

More details surrounding the band’s requirement regarding entry into its shows can be found on the Conexus website.

