COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required at City and Colour show in Regina

For those planning on attending the City and Colour concert in Regina on Nov. 28, proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test will be required.

The band is scheduled to play at the Conexus Arts Centre as part of their 2021 Canada and United States tour.

On Thursday, City and Colour frontman Dallas Green posted the announcement in a letter on the band’s Twitter page.

“As I write this, it has been 545 days since I last stood on stage and sang for a crowd,” the letter read. “545 days since my touring family has had work. 545 days since our livelihood disappeared.”

✨ATTENTION ✨ ALL shows on our upcoming 2021 USA & CAN tour will require proof of FULL COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry more info: visit the venue website. 💛✌️ pic.twitter.com/Q7TByMCQXF — City and Colour (@cityandcolour) August 26, 2021

Green expressed the band’s excitement about getting back out on the road, a place they’ve spent the majority of their adult lives and a place that has been missed “dearly.”

“Everyone is working incredibly hard to bring live music back. That being said, the world we are returning to isn’t exactly what it used to be, at least for now,” Green said.

“Therefore; to ensure the safety of everyone involved, our shows will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to gain entry to all 2021 City and Colour concerts.

“This requirement applies to all venue staff, tour personnel and ticket holders.”

More details surrounding the band’s requirement regarding entry into its shows can be found on the Conexus website.