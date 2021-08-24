Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 24 2021 11:40am
Ethical concerns around vaccination passports

Bioethicist Kerry Bowman discusses the ethical considerations of dividing the vaccinated from the unvaccinated with potentially punitive measures.

