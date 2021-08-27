Global News Morning Montreal August 27 2021 10:41am 05:09 Cinema industry reaction to vaccine passports As of September 1st, most people across the province of Quebec will need to show a vaccine passport to watch a movie in a cinema. Vince Guzzo joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about the new restriction and what cinemas are doing to prepare. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8146027/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8146027/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?