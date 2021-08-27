Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 27 2021 10:41am
05:09

Cinema industry reaction to vaccine passports

As of September 1st, most people across the province of Quebec will need to show a vaccine passport to watch a movie in a cinema. Vince Guzzo joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about the new restriction and what cinemas are doing to prepare.

