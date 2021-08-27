CAF soldiers shifting from Oliver to Vernon for White Rock Lake wildfire fight

Send this page to someone via email

A convoy of Canadian military vehicles will be travelling through the Okanagan on Friday afternoon.

According to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), Land Task Force Vernon will be moving approximately 80 personnel, who are helping fight wildfires, and their equipment from Oliver to Vernon via Highway 97.

The CAF says the convoy will be comprised of several large green medium-support vehicles, light-utility vehicles and multiple pickup trucks in small groupings.

“This has the possibility of creating congestion or slowdowns along the route,” said the Armed Forces, which is requesting patience and extra highway space from motorists.

The soldiers had been based in Oliver, helping the BC Wildfire Service fight the Thomas Creek wildfire. Now, they’re being relocated to the cadet training centre in Vernon, where they’ll help battle the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The White Rock Lake wildfire is estimated at 81,483 hectares, and is classified as out of control. It was first discovered on July 13.

The CAF says the Land Task Force is participating in Operation LENTUS, the Armed Forces’ response to natural disasters, at the request of the provincial government.

