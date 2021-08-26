B.C. wildfires: Emergency officials to hold live Thursday briefing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia emergency officials are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s wildfire response at 2 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live.

Representatives of the BC Wildfire Service, Emergency Management BC and the B.C. RCMP will be present.

As of Thursday, there were 243 fires burning across the province, with 3,745 properties under evacuation orders.

Since the start of the season, 1,551 fires have burned more than 861,000 hectares (8,610 square kilometres) province-wide.

Advertisement