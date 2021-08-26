SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

B.C. wildfires: Emergency officials to hold live Thursday briefing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 2:48 pm
British Columbia emergency officials are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s wildfire response at 2 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live.

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

Representatives of the BC Wildfire Service, Emergency Management BC and the B.C. RCMP will be present.

As of Thursday, there were 243 fires burning across the province, with 3,745 properties under evacuation orders.

Trending Stories

Since the start of the season, 1,551 fires have burned more than 861,000 hectares (8,610 square kilometres) province-wide.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
