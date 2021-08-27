Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Authorities examining video showing roof climbers atop Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 9:16 am
Click to play video: 'Video shows dangerous stunt from roof climbers at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls' Video shows dangerous stunt from roof climbers at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls
A video showing a number of people dangerously walking atop the 111-metre (364-foot) Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, Canada has now generated almost 12,000 views in just under two weeks.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they are in contact with officials at Fallsview Casino and examining a video showing several people apparently walking atop the towering structure in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The YouTube post chronicles a small group of individuals amid an unsanctioned climb onto large marquee letters and other structures at the 111-metre (364-foot) building during an unspecified date.

“We just learned of the video in the last day, at this time we do not have a complaint,” Const. Phil Gavin told Global News in an e-mail.

The post shows the creators walking through what appear to be restricted areas of the building and propping open locked doors with stones and other objects.

“We decided to sneak through a Casino and up onto its rooftop for a sick waterfall view,” ChaseTO said in a description of the video.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Scarborough man facing murder charges in Fort Erie shooting of 2 women

One person can also be seen operating a drone from the roof, which is a violation under Transport Canada regulations without prior approval.

Trending Stories

“Airspace above Niagara Falls on the Canadian side of the Niagara River is designated a restricted area,” according to an online post from Niagara Parks.

The president of Niagara Casinos Richard Taylor, who oversees the operation of Fallsview, says the agency is investigating the matter.

“The actions of these individuals are incredibly dangerous and Niagara Casinos does not condone this sort of behaviour,” Taylor said in a statement.

Niagara police say they are not “officially” investigating the apparent stunt at this time.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid after crowd gathers to watch stunt driving in Toronto amid lockdown' Charges laid after crowd gathers to watch stunt driving in Toronto amid lockdown
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagNiagara Regional Police tagNiagara tagNiagara Falls tagNiagara news tagStunt tagRoofers tagDangerous Stunt tagFallsview casino tagroof climbers tagstuntto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers