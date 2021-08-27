Authorities examining video showing roof climbers atop Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they are in contact with officials at Fallsview Casino and examining a video showing several people apparently walking atop the towering structure in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The YouTube post chronicles a small group of individuals amid an unsanctioned climb onto large marquee letters and other structures at the 111-metre (364-foot) building during an unspecified date.

“We just learned of the video in the last day, at this time we do not have a complaint,” Const. Phil Gavin told Global News in an e-mail.

The post shows the creators walking through what appear to be restricted areas of the building and propping open locked doors with stones and other objects.

“We decided to sneak through a Casino and up onto its rooftop for a sick waterfall view,” ChaseTO said in a description of the video.

One person can also be seen operating a drone from the roof, which is a violation under Transport Canada regulations without prior approval.

“Airspace above Niagara Falls on the Canadian side of the Niagara River is designated a restricted area,” according to an online post from Niagara Parks.

The president of Niagara Casinos Richard Taylor, who oversees the operation of Fallsview, says the agency is investigating the matter.

“The actions of these individuals are incredibly dangerous and Niagara Casinos does not condone this sort of behaviour,” Taylor said in a statement.

Niagara police say they are not “officially” investigating the apparent stunt at this time.

