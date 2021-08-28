Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. residents urged to remain cautious a month after COVID-19 restrictions lifted: Health expert

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted August 28, 2021 3:18 pm
Click to play video: 'With COVID-19 health restrictions lifted, people are asked to side with caution' With COVID-19 health restrictions lifted, people are asked to side with caution
WATCH: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Saskatchewan and doctors are warning that the virus won't be going away anytime soon.

It has been over a month since the Saskatchewan government lifted all COVID-19 health restrictions. However, the virus isn’t pulling a Houdini and disappearing, but doctors say we can help stop the spread.

COVID-19 confirmed cases continue to climb with 258 new cases in Saskatchewan on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Sask. COVID-19 cases point to less spread among fully-vaccinated, possibility of boosters: experts' Sask. COVID-19 cases point to less spread among fully-vaccinated, possibility of boosters: experts
Sask. COVID-19 cases point to less spread among fully-vaccinated, possibility of boosters: experts

Health experts warned and expected cases would climb after all health restrictions on July 11. They are also pushing for people to get both of their vaccinations.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Head Clinical Microbiologist Dr. Joseph Blondeau said vaccines have been administered into arms at a successful rate to this point, but that number needs to increase.

“Obviously, we would like to see the vaccination rate hit 100 per cent,” said Dr. Blondeau. “Nobody knows for sure what the ideal number of vaccination percentage is, but we are tossing around the number of 80 per cent.”

According to the SHA, 78 per cent of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 12 have one vaccine, while 69 per cent have been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,466,779 vaccines have been administered.

Read more: Rise in COVID-19 cases at Regina’s long-term care homes result of invalid tests: province

Dr. Blondeau said having the correct information is vital. He added that asking a doctor or health expert would be the chosen means of getting any questions answered.

“Get the answers you are seeking to get vaccinated,” Dr. Blondeau said. “If you are hesitant or have concerns, please speak to someone who knows, do not rely on social media.”

“There is plenty of vaccines left; it’s not too late to get your shots.”

Read more: COVID-19: Masks mandatory for elementary students, staff at Saskatoon schools

Story continues below advertisement

Blondeau added the Delta variant is of concern right now in the province, however, they will have to pay close attention to any new variants that may develop as they could affect the entire population, not just those who are unvaccinated.

Blondeau said one possible solution is booster shots. He mentioned how the United States is looking into booster shots.

If boosters shots are an avenue we go down, health experts in the U.S. say they would be given roughly eight months after the person’s second dose.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagUnited States tagSaskatoon News tagPfizer tagsaskatoon coronavirus tagregina coronavirus tagmoderna tagSaskatoon tagSHA tagBooster Shots tagCoronavirus Saskatcheawn tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers