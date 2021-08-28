Sask. residents urged to remain cautious a month after COVID-19 restrictions lifted: Health expert

Send this page to someone via email

It has been over a month since the Saskatchewan government lifted all COVID-19 health restrictions. However, the virus isn’t pulling a Houdini and disappearing, but doctors say we can help stop the spread.

COVID-19 confirmed cases continue to climb with 258 new cases in Saskatchewan on Friday.

1:02 Sask. COVID-19 cases point to less spread among fully-vaccinated, possibility of boosters: experts Sask. COVID-19 cases point to less spread among fully-vaccinated, possibility of boosters: experts

Health experts warned and expected cases would climb after all health restrictions on July 11. They are also pushing for people to get both of their vaccinations.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Head Clinical Microbiologist Dr. Joseph Blondeau said vaccines have been administered into arms at a successful rate to this point, but that number needs to increase.

“Obviously, we would like to see the vaccination rate hit 100 per cent,” said Dr. Blondeau. “Nobody knows for sure what the ideal number of vaccination percentage is, but we are tossing around the number of 80 per cent.”

According to the SHA, 78 per cent of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 12 have one vaccine, while 69 per cent have been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,466,779 vaccines have been administered.

Dr. Blondeau said having the correct information is vital. He added that asking a doctor or health expert would be the chosen means of getting any questions answered.

“Get the answers you are seeking to get vaccinated,” Dr. Blondeau said. “If you are hesitant or have concerns, please speak to someone who knows, do not rely on social media.”

“There is plenty of vaccines left; it’s not too late to get your shots.”

Story continues below advertisement

Blondeau added the Delta variant is of concern right now in the province, however, they will have to pay close attention to any new variants that may develop as they could affect the entire population, not just those who are unvaccinated.

Blondeau said one possible solution is booster shots. He mentioned how the United States is looking into booster shots.

If boosters shots are an avenue we go down, health experts in the U.S. say they would be given roughly eight months after the person’s second dose.