COVID-19 vaccine passports important but local approach not ideal: MLHU

The MLHU says it is supportive of a provincial approach to COVID-19 vaccine passports but is not planning to implement its own local vaccine passport system.

The comments come after the Association of Local Public Health Agencies (alPHa), a group representing Ontario’s public health units, said it is exploring regional approaches to COVID-19 vaccination policies in the absence of provincial direction — though a provincial approach is preferable.

Middlesex-London Health Unit associate medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers said that there is agreement that proof of vaccination through a vaccine passport or certificate is “really important, it’s critical.”

“But again, there (is) certainly preference in the highest regard for a provincial solution here,” he said.

“Local vaccine passports are not currently under development by the MLHU, and again, we support their implementation, but a patchwork approach will cause struggles for all.”

Summers added that the health unit also has no current plans to issue a Section 22 order to mandate proof of vaccination at non-essential businesses.

“We are certainly seeing businesses, based off a strong recommendation of MLHU and other public health agencies, taking up the mantle of requiring proof of vaccination,” he said.

“As the case numbers fluctuate and as the implementation of these policies evolve, of course, we will always explore what tools are available to us in order to protect the health of our community. At this time, Section 22 is not on the table.”

Global News reached out to all 34 local public health units across Ontario, many of which said a vaccine type of certification or “passport” would be best implemented by the province.

In addition to the MLHU, the Northwestern Health Unit and Timiskaming Health Unit also said they are not planning their own vaccine verification system.

Meanwhile, other provinces such as British Columbia, Manitoba and Quebec have announced plans to implement or have already implemented a COVID-19 passport or certification system that can be used in those individual provinces.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Alanna Rizza.