Local medical officers of health look to province for Ontario-wide COVID vaccine certificate system

Mounting calls continue for a province-wide COVID-19 vaccine certificate from local medical officers of health across Ontario who want to see a universal system when it comes to providing proof of vaccination to employers, for events or to gain entrance inside businesses.

A group representing Ontario’s public health units says it is exploring regional approaches to COVID-19 vaccination policies in the absence of provincial direction.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, head of the Local Association of Public Health Agencies, says the group wants the province to bring in a vaccine certificate system, which would limit access to non-essential activities to those who are fully immunized.

He says the association has written to the province’s chief medical officer with recommendations on a vaccine certificate system, among other issues. Without provincial direction, Roumeliotis says health units are looking at regional approaches instead.

At a press conference for the City of Mississauga on Thursday morning, Peel Region’s top doctor Dr. Lawrence Loh re-iterated the need for an accessible system that businesses and companies can use to verify proof of vaccination.

“[The local medical officers] were unanimously, I would say, in agreement that a provincial solution is desirable for consistency and for application,” Loh said. “And I think many of the medical officers of health certainly view a time-limited vaccine certificate as an opportunity for us to get through this turbulent period.”

“I think the reality is in the past we’ve used broad closure and curtailment measures because everyone was susceptible and nobody was vaccinated,” Loh continued. “Given our current state, and our situation right now, it is clear we already have now different segments which we can use to our advantage to try keep our communities open with a proof of vaccination system.”

The provincial government maintains there is a proof of vaccine receipt Ontarians can digitally download or print from the provincial portal.

“This version of the vaccine receipt contains a watermark and a digital signature to deter forgery,” Alexandra Hilkene, a ministry of health spokesperson, said in a statement.

However, Roumeliotis and others have argued, that those receipts could be forged and are difficult to read.

Read more: Quebec says new vaccine passport system can be downloaded starting on Wednesday

Other provinces such as British Columbia, Manitoba and Quebec have announced plans to implement or have already implemented a COVID-19 passport or certification system that can be used in those individual provinces.

Quebec has developed an app called “VaxiCode” that is available to its residents for many non-essential services that require proof of vaccination.

Global News reached out to all 34 local public health units across Ontario, many of which said a vaccine type of certification or “passport” would be best implemented by the province.

“KFL&A Public Health’s position at this time is that a vaccine passport would be best implemented at the provincial level to avoid inconsistency across Ontario,” a spokesperson said.

“The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit does not plan to issue vaccine certificates,” a spokesperson said. “This is personal health information and each person can download their vaccine certificate from the provincial website to be used as needed; anything beyond this will ideally be organized by the province.”

“Durham Region Health Department’s position is that it would be best for such a process to be implemented at the provincial level to provide a consistent approach throughout all jurisdictions across Ontario,” a spokesperson there said.

“Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health supports the use of tools which can help to drive vaccination rates and keep our local businesses open and safe,” another spokesperson said. “We strongly support a provincial vaccine passport to avoid regional differences, however in the interim we are exploring how to fill this gap locally.”

The Northwestern Health Unit and Middlesex-London Health Unit both said they are not planning their own vaccine verification system.

Meanwhile, Niagara Region’s local medical officer of health Dr. Hirji said a regional approach to vaccine validation would be less challenging but “would still create inconsistencies.”

“A local vaccine credential would create enormous challenges,” Hirji said. “Niagara residents who work in another area would be unable to use Niagara’s credential for showing proof to their employer; that person would be unable to use that credential to gain access to restaurant for a work lunch.”

“In regional discussions, we have identified logistical issues around data sharing and privacy which would make this very complex,” Hirji said.

Hamilton’s public health unit also said it is exploring local options to protect its residents but said a policy of proof of vaccine led by the Ontario government would be best for consistency, similar to those in B.C. and Quebec.

Simcoe-Muskoka echoed similar sentiments that “it would be prudent for the province to consider and further investigate the potential for this approach.”

York Region said discussions are ongoing for vaccine certificates in the area.

“I urge the Ontario government to consider a standardized provincial approach to vaccine certificates/passports; having different apps from every health unit will not be a viable option,” Dr. Karim Kurji said in a statement.

“I hope that is the direction to be followed with consultation and in partnership with the business community, government officials and Medical Officers of Health,” Kurji added.

Other local public health units were contacted on their position on a local or provincial type of vaccine certification but did not hear back by the time of publication.

— With files from Global News’ Caryn Lieberman & The Canadian Press