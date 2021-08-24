SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec set to release more details of COVID-19 vaccine passport system

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 2:26 pm
WATCH: Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé unveils details of Quebec's vaccine passport system which comes into effect on Sept. 1.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 immunization campaign on Tuesday afternoon, including additional details surrounding the vaccine passport system.

The minister is in Montreal and will be speaking at a press conference at 3 p.m. that will be livestreamed here.

Dubé announced in mid-August Quebec would be requiring proof of vaccination to access non-essential services such as restaurants,  bars, gyms and festivals as of Sept. 1.

READ MORE: Quebec officials to give update on back-to-school plan as COVID-19 cases rise

The passport, however, will not be required for retails stores. Pilot projects to test the system have been ongoing in several businesses across the province.

On Monday, Dubé said on Twitter that Quebecers are continuing to be vaccinated in the thousands, at both walk-in and appointment only clinics.

“The vaccine is an insurance policy, it allows to decrease the number of cases and hospitalizations and decreases the gravity of the symptoms,” he wrote in French.

Read more: Quebec vaccine passport plan to start in September, won’t include retail stores

He added that with another school year about to begin it’s important to have a maximum protection.

To date, Quebec has given more than 12. 1 million injections. Officials say 78.5 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older are considered adequately vaccinated.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise, Alessia Maratta and Olivia O’Malley

