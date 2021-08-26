2 more Edmonton Elks players positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 14 since B.C. game

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 14 Edmonton Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the team’s game in B.C. on Aug. 19.

The team announced Thursday that two additional players had tested positive.

The Elks game against the Toronto Argonauts scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed and the entire Elks facility has been shut down for seven days.

All Tier 1 players, coaches and staff remain in isolation at home and are being tested daily, the team said.

The CFL said the team will not practice or travel until chief medical officers and public health officials have assured the league it is safe to do so.

The league also said the Elks are below the 85 per cent threshold that allows players additional freedoms under the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

On Monday, President and CEO Chris Presson said the Elks had the third lowest vaccination rate in the league’s nine teams.

The Elks have promised updates every 48 hours and will hold a news conference on Friday.

There have been 17 COVID-19 cases related to the organization since the season began.

