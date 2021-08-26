Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Canada ‘should be proud’ to raise flag again, O’Toole says on unmarked Indigenous graves

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

2 more Edmonton Elks players positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 14 since B.C. game

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 6:10 pm
Click to play video: '11 Edmonton Elks players have now tested positive for COVID-19' 11 Edmonton Elks players have now tested positive for COVID-19
WATCH (Aug. 24): The Edmonton Elks confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in their locker room Tuesday, pushing up the number of positive players to 11. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports.

A total of 14 Edmonton Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the team’s game in B.C. on Aug. 19.

The team announced Thursday that two additional players had tested positive.

Read more: Edmonton Elks confirm 1 more positive COVID-19 case

The Elks game against the Toronto Argonauts scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed and the entire Elks facility has been shut down for seven days.

All Tier 1 players, coaches and staff remain in isolation at home and are being tested daily, the team said.

Read more: Edmonton Elks game postponed after players test positive for COVID-19

The CFL said the team will not practice or travel until chief medical officers and public health officials have assured the league it is safe to do so.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The league also said the Elks are below the 85 per cent threshold that allows players additional freedoms under the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

On Monday, President and CEO Chris Presson said the Elks had the third lowest vaccination rate in the league’s nine teams.

The Elks have promised updates every 48 hours and will hold a news conference on Friday.

There have been 17 COVID-19 cases related to the organization since the season began.

Click to play video: 'Decision on vaccine mandate for Roughriders games to be left to team: Sask. Health Minister' Decision on vaccine mandate for Roughriders games to be left to team: Sask. Health Minister
Decision on vaccine mandate for Roughriders games to be left to team: Sask. Health Minister
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagCFL tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagEdmonton Elks tagIsolation tagCOVID-19 test tagElks COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers