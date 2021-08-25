Edmonton Elks confirm 1 more positive COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks have confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 within the organization, bringing the total identified since Saturday to 12.

There have now been 15 cases related to the organization since the season began — 12 since the team returned from Vancouver, all in players, and three prior.

In an update on Wednesday, the team said the identity of the positive players will not be released. Any players remaining in COVID-19 protocols will be identified in the team’s first injury report once the team resumes on-field activities.

All Tier 1 players, coaches and staff remain in isolation at home and are being tested daily, the team said.

The team abruptly cancelled practice on Sunday and confirmed nine positive cases on Monday. On Tuesday, two more players tested positive.

The Elks game against the Toronto Argonauts scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed and the entire Elks facility has been shut down for seven days and players and staff are isolating.

The CFL said the team will not practice or travel until chief medical officers and public health officials have assured the league it is safe to do so.

“This is in keeping with the standard of care for COVID-19 and professional sport. It also reflects our desire to put the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff — as well as public health — above all other considerations,” the statement read.

The league also said the Elks are below the 85 per cent threshold that allows players additional freedoms under the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

On Monday, head coach Chris Presson said the Elks had the third lowest vaccination rate in the league’s nine teams.

The team promised updates every 48 hours.