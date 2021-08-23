COVID-19: Masks mandatory for elementary students, staff at Saskatoon Public Schools

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon Public Schools will require all elementary students and staff to wear masks while indoors to start the 2021-22 school year.

However, masks are only “strongly recommended,” for students, staff and visitors at collegiates.

The school board’s director of education, Shane Skjerven, outlined other measures that will be in place on Sept. 1 when in-class daily learning starts.

It includes daily personal screening for students and staff before attending school, a stay-at-home requirement for anyone who is sick and collegiates moving to a quarter system to reduce contact.

“Mask usage and other safety measures will help minimize disruptions to learning by reducing transmission and the likelihood of self-isolating,” Skjerven said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If necessary, additional measures will be put in place to protect students and staff members. This may include mandatory masking for collegiates.”

Skjerven said all curricular and extracurricular activities are resuming, including athletics, performing arts and in-school clubs.

Online learning is being offered for K-12 programming, including French immersion.

“Saskatoon Public Schools remains committed to providing safe learning and working environments for our students and staff members,” he said.

“Local public health officials continue to provide necessary guidance for our operational decisions.”

Greater Saskatoon Public Schools had not released its back-to-school plan at the time of publication.

1:25 With COVID-19 health restrictions lifted, people are asked to side with caution With COVID-19 health restrictions lifted, people are asked to side with caution