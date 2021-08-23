SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Masks mandatory for elementary students, staff at Saskatoon Public Schools

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 6:09 pm
All elementary students and staff at Saskatoon Public Schools are required to wear masks indoors, while masks are ‘strongly recommended’ at collegiates. View image in full screen
All elementary students and staff at Saskatoon Public Schools are required to wear masks indoors, while masks are ‘strongly recommended’ at collegiates. (Jessica Christian/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Saskatoon Public Schools will require all elementary students and staff to wear masks while indoors to start the 2021-22 school year.

However, masks are only “strongly recommended,” for students, staff and visitors at collegiates.

The school board’s director of education, Shane Skjerven, outlined other measures that will be in place on Sept. 1 when in-class daily learning starts.

Read more: Sask. NDP calls for mandatory vaccination for teachers, staff in return-to-school plan

It includes daily personal screening for students and staff before attending school, a stay-at-home requirement for anyone who is sick and collegiates moving to a quarter system to reduce contact.

“Mask usage and other safety measures will help minimize disruptions to learning by reducing transmission and the likelihood of self-isolating,” Skjerven said.

“If necessary, additional measures will be put in place to protect students and staff members. This may include mandatory masking for collegiates.”

Skjerven said all curricular and extracurricular activities are resuming, including athletics, performing arts and in-school clubs.

Read more: Teachers’ union calls for vaccine mandate in Saskatchewan schools

Online learning is being offered for K-12 programming, including French immersion.

“Saskatoon Public Schools remains committed to providing safe learning and working environments for our students and staff members,” he said.

“Local public health officials continue to provide necessary guidance for our operational decisions.”

Greater Saskatoon Public Schools had not released its back-to-school plan at the time of publication.

