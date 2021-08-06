Menu

Education

Regina’s Prairie Valley School Division releases plan for return to in-class learning

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 7:04 pm
Prairie Valley School Division will continue to follow advice from health experts to ensure their transmission rates are extremely low in their classrooms. View image in full screen
Prairie Valley School Division will continue to follow advice from health experts to ensure their transmission rates are extremely low in their classrooms. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

As the summer months are slowly coming to an end, that means school is around the corner.

The Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) in Regina, is getting the ball rolling on prepping their staff and students on returning back to in-classroom learning in September.  In a released statement from Aug. 6, they are continuing to encourage those who are eligible to get vaccinated.

Read more: Prairie Valley School Division approves balanced budget, 36 staff reductions

“While it is not within our authority to mandate COVID vaccination for our staff and students, we would strongly recommend it for everyone who is eligible,” according to the statement. “We want to reassure all our families that Prairie Valley School Division remains committed to classrooms that are safe places for students to be.”

Story continues below advertisement

The PVSD says they will continue with thorough cleaning practices in their school busses and facilities. If necessary, any changes to mandating masks and social distancing will be made prior to the school start date. This all comes down to the advice and recommendations made from public health experts and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“This partnership with SHA has worked very effectively and has helped keep transmission rates extremely low in our classrooms. With their help, we will closely monitor local infection rates and the transmission of variants,” according to the statement. “We will not hesitate to respond on a case-by-case basis including temporarily moving to remote learning for specific classrooms if necessary.”

The PVSD ends the statement highlighting their final commitment to be open and transparent as possible regarding any decisions they make. Any information will be made available on their website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
