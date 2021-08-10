Nearly $21M to support students returning to Saskatchewan schools: government

Send this page to someone via email

Interim funding was announced Tuesday for mental health supports and supportive learning opportunities for Saskatchewan students whose education may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial government said its interim provincial education plan was developed to focus on supporting schools as learners return from a “challenging” year.

“We’re pleased to provide school divisions with nearly $21 million in additional funding for students returning to school this fall,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a press release.

“Our appreciation goes out to our teachers, education support staff and families whose hard work and creativity supported these students throughout the past year.”

Government officials said the one-year plan will also focus on key priorities that include nearly $500,000 for Mental Health First Aid training to school divisions, online classes and specialized reading plans where needed to meet students at their individual skill levels.

They added school divisions and participating First Nations education authorities will build their own plans for the 2021-22 school year.

