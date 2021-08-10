Menu

Education

Nearly $21M to support students returning to Saskatchewan schools: government

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 4:03 pm
Education Minister Dustin Duncan said the province will provide Saskatchewan school divisions with nearly $21 million for supports as student return for the 2021-22 school year. View image in full screen
Education Minister Dustin Duncan said the province will provide Saskatchewan school divisions with nearly $21 million for supports as student return for the 2021-22 school year. Getty Images

Interim funding was announced Tuesday for mental health supports and supportive learning opportunities for Saskatchewan students whose education may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial government said its interim provincial education plan was developed to focus on supporting schools as learners return from a “challenging” year.

Read more: 3 post-secondary institutions sign agreement to help Indigenous students in Saskatchewan

“We’re pleased to provide school divisions with nearly $21 million in additional funding for students returning to school this fall,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a press release.

“Our appreciation goes out to our teachers, education support staff and families whose hard work and creativity supported these students throughout the past year.”

Government officials said the one-year plan will also focus on key priorities that include nearly $500,000 for Mental Health First Aid training to school divisions, online classes and specialized reading plans where needed to meet students at their individual skill levels.

They added school divisions and participating First Nations education authorities will build their own plans for the 2021-22 school year.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, please reach out. Resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

