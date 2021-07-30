Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2-1-1 Saskatchewan, SaskWell partnership launched to quell COVID-19 stress

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 5:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Partnership between 211 Saskatchewan and SaskWell launched to help quell COVID-19 stress' Partnership between 211 Saskatchewan and SaskWell launched to help quell COVID-19 stress
Both 2-1-1 Saskatchewan and SaskWell are proud to announce their new partnership, allowing both parties to use each others resources to help the people of Saskatchewan.

2-1-1 Saskatchewan has long offered a link for residents throughout the province to reach non-clinical healthcare, as well as social and government programs in their communities via text, phone or online.

“If you’re someone dealing with anxiety, depression, mental health issues, income issues, you can’t call 9-1-1, that’s where you call 2-1-1,” 2-1-1 Saskatchewan Marketing Specialist Coleman Walker explained.

Over the course of the pandemic, Walker and the 2-1-1 team saw a drastic spike in call volume.

Read more: Canada’s elite athletes at greater risk for mental disorders, study finds

“Our calls, you know, they were in the hundreds the past couple of years (2018, 2019) and then we got something like 1,500 calls in 2020,” he said. “A lot of it surrounds COVID, because people weren’t really sure what to do, where to go, who to help.”

Story continues below advertisement

The number of COVID calls were followed closely by those looking to cope with anxiety, depression and loneliness brought on by the pandemic.

As the province has reopened, 2-1-1 has seen another spike in daily calls.

Read more: Simone Biles’ Olympics puts focus on mental health: ‘I have to do what’s right for me’

“This reopening is another change, just like it was when the pandemic hit,” Walker explained. “People had just started to adapt to that routine and are now having to change it all over again, leading to confusion and anxiety.”

This second uptick prompted a newfound partnership behind 2-1-1 and the recently launched SaskWell service.

SaskWell is a two-way texting service that offers mental health and wellness tips, as well as resources.

“We have weekly text messages as well as wellness tips and sign-ups,” SaskWell Project Coordinator Courtney Carlberg said. “So, we’ve added Saskatchewan 2-1-1 as (another) resource.”

SaskWell involves several partners, including the University of Saskatchewan, and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

This most recent partnership between SaskWell and 2-1-1 has both parties pleased with how they’ll be able to use their resources to better help the people of Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone needs different things in order to succeed in life, and in order to take care of their wellbeing,” Walker said. “We want to be the place that they can come to to find the resources that they need.”

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pandemic tagSaskatchewan News tagMental Health tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagSaskatoon News tagDepression tagSask COVID tagSaskatchewan COVID tag2-1-1 Saskatchewan tagSaskWell tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers