COVID-19: Interior Health clamps down, then backs off on issue of team sports

It’s been a confusing week for sports organizations in B.C.’s Southern Interior on whether they’re allowed to play games or not.

On Monday, Interior Health published a four-page document on exercise restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the Interior Health region.

Regarding team sports, Interior Health said competition games were basically not permitted, either indoors or outdoors. It also published a graph showing what was and wasn’t permitted.

That led to the City of Kelowna to send out an email on Wednesday, stating that all city sports leagues were, effective immediately, on hiatus until further notice.

Come Thursday, though, Interior Health reversed its plans.

View image in full screen A graph from Interior Health earlier in the week showing health restrictions for team sports throughout the region. On Thursday, Interior Health clarified its rules for team sports, saying games are now allowed. Interior Health

“Interior Health is clarifying team sports for adults and youth can take place under the Interior Health gatherings and events public health order, including competition, such as games and tournaments,” Interior Health said on Thursday afternoon.

“Spectators are allowed, but capacity is limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Sports like martial arts, gymnastics, dance classes and cheerleading can take place and must meet the indoor capacity of 50 people.

“Events like cycling or running races cannot exceed the event capacity of 100 people.”

Information about the orders currently in place is available on Interior Health’s website.

While Interior Health released the information just before 2:30 p.m., the City of Kelowna alerted sports organizations a couple of hours earlier.

“Earlier today, we have received confirmation from Interior Health Authority that all team-based competitions and games (both outdoor and indoor at all ages) are now able to proceed in the Interior Health Region,” the city said Thursday on its website.

“We are awaiting further details, but have received confirmation directly from Interior Health that competitive sports are able to resume in the region and wanted to share this information with team organizers immediately, as we understand many teams are in the process of making alternate schedule arrangements based on the Interior Health bulletin issued on August 23.”

The city said once it has further details, it would provide updates on its website.

Prior to this reversal, Global News had reached out to several sports organizations regarding Interior Health’s decision to initially not permit games.

One organization told Global News that it was “obviously disappointed with the news that our players will be restricted to practices.”

Another organization refrained from comment, but had previously emailed its members, telling them at the time that all team-based competitions had been suspended until further notice, adding that it was still OK to practice and scrimmage.

The decision from Interior Health had not only impacted sports organizations, but also school teams.

In fact, with school starting soon, Central Okanagan Public Schools published an eight-page draft of its safety plan on its website.

The document included this line on the eighth page: “School sports will follow the recent Interior Health Order — practices are okay — inter-school competitions are put on hold until the local order is rescinded.”

The President of Kelowna Minor Football (KMF) said she was surprised by Interior Health’s initial announcement.

Katrina Gaspar said it was great to hear provincial health officials announce the loosening of restrictions earlier this year after months of teams only being allowed to practice.

“Then we get the news that Interior Health is putting all those restrictions on us without even consulting any of our governing bodies,” Gaspar said Thursday morning.

She said KMF had a successful season last year with no outbreaks, that the organization had been very compliant with health guidelines.

“This is very discouraging for the kids, for their mental health, for their emotional well-being,” Gaspar said of Interior Health’s decision. “(Sports) is an outlet for them to get away from whatever situation they’re dealing with.

“This was not thought or talked about.”