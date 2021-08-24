SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Rise in COVID-19 cases at Regina’s long-term care homes result of invalid tests: province

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 4:20 pm
The Ministry of Health and Saskatchewan Health Authority have identified a testing issue at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory that resulted in a large number of invalid tests. View image in full screen
The Ministry of Health and Saskatchewan Health Authority have identified a testing issue at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory that resulted in a large number of invalid tests. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

The Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority found that a large number of invalid tests done at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory has impacted the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Regina’s long-term care homes.

According to the province, there were up to 255 invalid COVID-19 test results from Aug. 18 – 22. The samples have been retested and 206 are inconsistent with the initial result.

Read more: Regina’s Extendicare Parkside among long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks

“Fifty-four residents at long-term care homes in Regina previously testing positive have been re-tested and confirmed to be negative for COVID-19,” the province said in a release Tuesday.

“Further investigation is underway to determine if some of the current long-term care outbreaks can be declared over and family presence be resumed at these facilities.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A full reconciliation of the data is taking place which should be completed by Wednesday, the province said.

Read more: Advocate calls for revised long-term care model to meet the needs of all Saskatchewan seniors

On Monday, SHA listed a number of long-term care homes in Regina dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks including Extendicare Parkside who lost 39 patients to the virus in a previous outbreak.

“Family notification is commencing immediately for LTC residents identified as false-positive that have since tested negative and for residents living in impacted facilities,” the province said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority moved all long-term care homes to Level 3 family presence on Monday.

Level 3 means family presence is now limited to end-of-life care, stated on the SHA website.

Click to play video: 'Regina’s Extendicare Parkside among long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks' Regina’s Extendicare Parkside among long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks
Regina’s Extendicare Parkside among long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks
