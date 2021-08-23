Regina’s Extendicare Parkside among long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Extendicare Parkside is one of many care homes in Regina dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, forcing the Saskatchewan Health Authority to move all long-term care homes to Level 3 family presence.

Level 3 means family presence is now limited to end of life care, stated on the SHA website.

“The safety of residents, their families and staff at these homes remains our highest priority,” said Dr. Rashaad Hansia, SHA’s integrated urban health physician executive.

“Communication with all those immediately impacted has been occurring throughout the weekend to ensure they are aware of the increased level of risk, and how we are addressing it.”

Regina Lutheran Home, Santa Maria, Extendicare Elmview, Extendicare Sunset, Regina Pioneer Village and Wascana Rehabilitation Centre, only staff within the long-term care unit, are dealing with outbreaks either confirmed or suspected.

Story continues below advertisement

SHA said many of those infected do not have symptoms, nor required hospitalization at this time.

Testing at all the long-term care homes in Regina is ongoing for residents and staff.

SHA said it has also introduced HEPA fans into the homes to increase air circulation and is requiring all heath care workers to wear N95 respirators at all times.

Some residents might be relocated to alternate locations to provide them with more protection.

“We continue to review and assess each case as it occurs, but in our early assessment, there is no one clear incident that has been identified as a catalyst for the new cases,” said Dr. Lanre Medu, SHA medical health officer.

“These latest cases underscore the fact that COVID-19 continues to be present in our community. We urge vaccination for everyone that is eligible, as soon as possible.”

SHA said each home may be adopting more measures to deal with the outbreak and that all homes have more than enough personal protective equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination rates for residents at all these care homes are more than 90 per cent in most cases, SHA said.

Extendicare Parkside’s first COVID-19 outbreak saw 194 residents out of 198 contract the virus, 39 of which, died.

Three others who got it died of other causes while 132 staff also got COVID-19.

Saskatchewan ombudsman Mary McFadyen led an investigation into the first outbreak and deemed Parkside Extendicare unprepared to handle a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

More to come.

1:59 Daughter shares story after mom dies of COVID-19 at Regina’s Parkside Extendicare Daughter shares story after mom dies of COVID-19 at Regina’s Parkside Extendicare – Dec 12, 2020