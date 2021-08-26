Menu

Canada 'should be proud' to raise flag again, O'Toole says on unmarked Indigenous graves

Crime

Winnipeg man charged in RM of Springfield home invasion

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 4:18 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing charges in connection to an early-morning home invasion in the RM Springfield that sent three people to hospital.

Oakbank RCMP were called when a man armed with a knife broke into a home on Oakwood Road around 5:50 a.m. Thursday.

Read more: RCMP investigating death of 10-year-old boy at Beausejour-area farm

Police say the man, who is known to the family, struggled with a 66-year-old man, who was injured before a 58-year-old woman intervened and was able to disarm the intruder.

The family was then able to exit the home and call police.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say the suspect had barricaded himself in the home by the time emergency crews arrived, but officers were eventually able to talk him out of the house.

The 66-year-old man, 58-year-old woman, and a 24-year-old woman were all taken to hospital with minor injuries, police say.

Read more: Manitoba worker killed when trench walls collapsed, trapping him for hours: RCMP

A 27-year-old man remains in police custody with criminal charges pending.

Oakbank RCMP are continuing to investigate.

