Winnipeg man charged in RM of Springfield home invasion

A Winnipeg man is facing charges in connection to an early-morning home invasion in the RM Springfield that sent three people to hospital.

Oakbank RCMP were called when a man armed with a knife broke into a home on Oakwood Road around 5:50 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the man, who is known to the family, struggled with a 66-year-old man, who was injured before a 58-year-old woman intervened and was able to disarm the intruder.

The family was then able to exit the home and call police.

At 5:50am this morning, Oakbank #rcmpmb responded to a home invasion on Oakwood Rd where a 27yo male, known to the family, broke in armed w/ a knife. A 66yo male was injured before the suspect was disarmed. The family escaped & called police. Further info, https://t.co/av6LQMrfIy — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 26, 2021

RCMP say the suspect had barricaded himself in the home by the time emergency crews arrived, but officers were eventually able to talk him out of the house.

The 66-year-old man, 58-year-old woman, and a 24-year-old woman were all taken to hospital with minor injuries, police say.

A 27-year-old man remains in police custody with criminal charges pending.

Oakbank RCMP are continuing to investigate.

