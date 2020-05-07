Menu

Manitoba worker killed when trench walls collapsed, trapping him for hours: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 2:48 pm
Updated May 7, 2020 2:50 pm
RCMP say a 39-year-old man from the RM of Hanover is dead after the walls of a large trench he was digging collapsed Wednesday.
RCMP say a 39-year-old man from the RM of Hanover is dead after the walls of a large trench he was digging collapsed Wednesday. File / Global News

A construction worker is dead after the walls of a large trench he was helping to dig at a worksite near Oakbank, Man., collapsed, trapping him for hours as rescuers tried to save him, say RCMP.

Police say workers were digging the trench at a worksite on Hillside Road, in the RM of Springfield, when the walls collapsed around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, trapping the man.

Emergency crews including the RM of Springfield Fire Department and a specialized team from the Winnipeg Fire Department worked for several hours to rescue the man, according to police.

READ MORE: Manitoba companies fined more than $100,000 for workplace violations

The worker, a 39-year-old man from the RM of Hanover, was located around 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene, say police.

Oakbank RCMP continue to investigate along with Workplace Safety and Health.

