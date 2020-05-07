Manitoba worker killed when trench walls collapsed, trapping him for hours: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A construction worker is dead after the walls of a large trench he was helping to dig at a worksite near Oakbank, Man., collapsed, trapping him for hours as rescuers tried to save him, say RCMP.

Police say workers were digging the trench at a worksite on Hillside Road, in the RM of Springfield, when the walls collapsed around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, trapping the man.

At 1:30pm on May 6, #rcmpmb were called to a work site on Hillside Rd in RM of Springfield. A 39yo male was working in a trench when the walls collapsed. At 9:30am today, the male was located & pronounced deceased. RCMP & Workplace Safety & Health continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 7, 2020

Emergency crews including the RM of Springfield Fire Department and a specialized team from the Winnipeg Fire Department worked for several hours to rescue the man, according to police.

The worker, a 39-year-old man from the RM of Hanover, was located around 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene, say police.

Oakbank RCMP continue to investigate along with Workplace Safety and Health.

