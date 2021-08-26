Hockey Calgary won’t mandate vaccines for players, implements mask requirement

Send this page to someone via email

Players with Hockey Calgary won’t be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine before hitting the ice this fall, however, all people in the organization will be required to wear face masks.

In the return-to-play guidance, Hockey Calgary said the mask mandate will be in place for all players, coaches and team officials effective Friday, Aug. 27.

The mandate is in place for one month, and the organization said it would review the policy to determine next steps.

Guidelines for members are as follows:

Players are required to wear masks upon entering the arena and in dressing room area. Players should remove their masks only immediately prior to putting on their helmet and entering onto the ice surface

All coaches and team staff are required to wear a mask at all times while off the ice. This includes the dressing room area, and the player’s bench

Coaches are permitted on ice without a mask when distancing from players, but must wear a mask on the ice when in close contact (inside two metres) of any player, coach, and/or official

Volunteers and minor officials are required to wear a mask in and around the direct playing area, in the timekeeper/penalty box area, and when in close contact with any player, coach or official

Officials are required to wear a mask upon entering the arena, and in the dressing room area. Officials should remove their masks only immediately prior to putting on their helmet and entering onto the ice surface

Masks are required for fans and parents in the dressing room area, player’s bench, penalty boxes, and timekeeper’s box. In all other areas of the facility spectators must follow the protocols as laid out by the individual facilities

“Hockey Calgary strongly recommends that all spectators wear masks while attending all HC sanctioned events,” the organization said.

In addition to the masking guidelines, Hockey Calgary members are encouraged to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19, and not attend any events if they are experiencing any symptoms.

“Hockey Calgary will not have a strict contact tracing protocol. However, out of an abundance of caution, if there is an instance where Hockey Calgary or its member associations are made aware of a potential exposure, the team(s) will be notified,” the organization said.

According to Hockey Calgary executive director Kevin Kobelka, the organization didn’t mandate vaccines for members because roughly 65 per cent of its players are under 12, and therefore not eligible for either shot.

The Greater Toronto Hockey League announced on Wednesday that it would require all eligible players to be vaccinated before participating in the 2021-22 season.

More information on Hockey Calgary’s return-to-play guidelines can be found online.