Calgary Flames, Stampeders, Hitmen fans & staff must be fully vaccinated to attend games

COVID-19 vaccines are mandatory for all staff and fans working at and visiting both the Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

“In consulting with health officials and event partners, as well as feedback from our fans, today we are announcing that Calgary Sports and Entertainment (CSEC) will be implementing a COVID-19 vaccination policy that will require all fans (eligible to receive the vaccine), event staff and employees to be fully vaccinated for attendance at live events at the Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium,” the organization, which owns all three sports teams, said in a notice to ticket holders on Monday.

The organization said the policy would take effect as of Sept. 15.

“As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, we believe this policy to be essential in delivering a safe environment for our fans and staff as well as an important measure to help our communities and businesses to continue reopening safely,” the CSEC said.

“We will monitor the situation and communicate required updates to ensure a safe environment for everyone visiting our facilities.”

The organization said more information on how the policy would be implemented will be released in the coming weeks.

The move follows similar decisions by other organizations in Canada.

Fans and staff at Winnipeg Jets games will have to be fully vaccinated before attending events, and attendees at Toronto Maple Leafs games will have to either provide proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 to get in.

The Toronto Blue Jays also announced on Monday that anyone entering the Rogers Centre would need to provide proof of full vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test.

The WHL announced its policy last week, stipulating that roster players, hockey operations staff, officials and other team and WHL office personnel have to be fully vaccinated.

Fans of the Ottawa Redblacks will also be required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to get into TD Place in Ottawa, effective Sept. 12.

In an emailed statement Friday, the Edmonton Oilers said it hadn’t finalized its plan for the return to the hockey season this fall.

“We continue to engage with key stakeholders including the NHL, WHL, live entertainment promoters, our staff, fans and Alberta Health on our venue fan policy,” the Oilers said.